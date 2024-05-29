2 drivers killed in head-on crash along River Road

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Friday night along the 2500 block of River Road W., near Maidens Road, in Goochland County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

"A 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle, driven by Yolande Overton, 62, of Richmond, Virginia, struck a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Rodney O'Neil Harris, 47, of Faber, Virginia," according to Virginia State Police. "Overton was traveling westbound on River Rd. W. and Harris was traveling east. Overton lost control of the Volkswagen going around the curve in the road and ran off the left shoulder, overcorrected, and came into Harris' lane. The vehicles were unable to avoid colliding head-on."

Overton was wearing a seatbelt and Harris was not, police said. Both drivers died at the scene. This crash remains under investigation.

