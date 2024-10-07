Police provide new details about deadly weekend shootout with driver in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A weekend shootout between Chesterfield Police and a fleeing driver remains under investigation Monday, according to Chesterfield Police.

The driver, whose name has not yet been confirmed and released, was killed after firing at multiple officers during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police provided the following account of what happened at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday:

"An officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was driving erratically on Iron Bridge Road. The suspect vehicle stopped on Jessup Road just off Iron Bridge Road, and the driver quickly exited his vehicle," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in a Monday afternoon account of what happened the day before. "The officer repeatedly ordered the driver to get back into his vehicle. The driver did not comply; he instead approached the officer, resisted the officer’s attempts to detain him, and began struggling with the officer."

It was during the struggle that police said the driver struck the officer several times and tried to get a hold of the officer’s gun.

"The officer deployed his Taser and pepper spray, but the suspect was able to get back into his vehicle and flee north on Jessup Road. The officer pursued the suspect vehicle on Jessup Road and then onto Pineland Road," the police spokesperson's account continued. "The suspect vehicle made a U-turn in the area of Ronson Road and Spoke Court; as the suspect then passed the pursuing officer, he fired several shots at and struck the officer’s vehicle."

When the driver approached the intersection of Pineland Road and Jessup Court, he fired shots at a second officer, police said.

That officer returned fire and both the first and second officers followed the suspect on Jessup Road toward Iron Bridge Road.

"A third officer and the second officer fired at the suspect vehicle, which then slowed and came to a stop in a westbound lane of Iron Bridge Road," police said. "No officers were physically injured during the incident; the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene."

The officers involved in the pursuit and shooting were placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the deadly situation continues.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.