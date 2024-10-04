Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman is dead after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in Henrico County, police say.

57-year-old Barbara Robinson died Friday after she was hit by a car on the 5200 block of Brook Road just before 9:00 Thursday evening.

She was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash but later died from her injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Ms. Robinson was crossing the roadway in the 5200 block of Brook Road when she was struck by a BMW traveling southbound," Henrico Police wrote in a statement. "The driver of the BMW remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities. Investigators continue to look into the cause of the crash."

If you have any information about this fatal crash, police ask you to call Officer C. Bolinger at 804-501-5000. You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.