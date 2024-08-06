Henrico car crash leaves one man dead

Watch Now
HENRICO, Va. -- One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into another, near the intersection of North Parham and Dancer Roads in Henrico County.

Anyone connected to the crash has remained on the scene while police conduct an investigation.

North Parham Road between Homeview Drive and Skipwith Road is closed in both directions for several hours to allow for investigation.

If you have any information about this fatal crash, police ask you to call Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

