Motorcyclist killed in crash on Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the area of Courthouse Road and Dakins Drive early Wednesday morning.

Chesterfield Police said just before 7 a.m., a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Courthouse Road when a Toyota Camry turned onto Courthouse from Dakins Drive and the motorcycle struck the Camry.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police. The occupants of the Camry were not injured.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue to investigate this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.


