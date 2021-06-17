Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed lanes at Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road in Chesterfield County.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

Police have not officially provided a condition on anyone involved in the crash.

"The investigation indicates an SUV was turning left from northbound Jefferson Davis Highway onto Happy Hill Road when it was struck by a motorcycle that was traveling south on Jefferson Davis Highway," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email

All lanes of southbound Jefferson Davis Highway and most northbound lanes were closed due to the crash, according to police.

"The road will likely be closed for a couple hours," the police spokesperson said.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story.