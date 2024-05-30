Watch Now
Motorcycle crash in Henrico leaves one dead

WTVR
Posted at 8:10 PM, May 29, 2024
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after a motorcycle they were operating crashed Wednesday evening in Henrico County.

The crash occurred after 6 p.m. on the 7600 block of West Broad Street.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other cars or motorcycles were involved in the crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of West Broad Street at Wister Street. Eastbound traffic on Broad between Wistar and Sunnybrook Road will be closed until police clear the scene.

This is a developing story

