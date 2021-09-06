Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man charged with DUI after fatal motorcycle crash in Hanover

Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 12:48:32-04

HANOVER, Va. -- A 64-year-old Mechanicsville man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Sunday morning.

Deputies said he was driving a Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Old Church Road, near Piping Tree Ferry Road, when he crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle carrying two riders that were traveling south.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. He was later identified as 59-year-old Alex F. Ploechinger of Aylett.

The second rider on the motorcycle was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Deputies said Edgar R. Gonzalez, the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, was uninjured and taken into custody.

Gonzalez, Edgar R..PNG
Edgar R. Gonzalez

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.