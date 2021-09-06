Man charged with DUI after fatal motorcycle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. -- A 64-year-old Mechanicsville man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Sunday morning.

Deputies said he was driving a Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Old Church Road, near Piping Tree Ferry Road, when he crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle carrying two riders that were traveling south.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. He was later identified as 59-year-old Alex F. Ploechinger of Aylett.

The second rider on the motorcycle was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Deputies said Edgar R. Gonzalez, the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, was uninjured and taken into custody.