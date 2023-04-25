Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 33-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in a crash on April 19 died from his injuries on Monday, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Robious Road and Cranbeck Road/Mall Drive.

Chesterfield Police said a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R motorcycle was traveling west on Robious when it ran a red light and struck a 1998 Land Rover Discovery that was crossing over Robious Road from Cranbeck Road to Mall Drive.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police said he was identified as Robert C. Walsh of Chesterfield County.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.