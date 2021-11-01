Watch
Man killed in crash involving moped on busy Henrico road on Halloween

Posted at 9:42 PM, Oct 31, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are urging drivers to avoid a busy road in Henrico County after a fatal wreck involving a moped on Halloween.

A vehicle and moped collided along northbound Parham Road between Three Chopt and Gwinnett roads around 8:30 p.m., according to officials with Henrico Police.

Police said a man died of his injuries at the crash scene.

"Drivers should seek an alternate route until further notice," police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

