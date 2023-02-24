Maserati driver killed going the wrong way on Virginia interstate; car was reported stolen

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a crash early Friday morning on I-495 in Fairfax County.

"A black 2018 Maserati Quattroporte sedan was traveling the wrong way at an excessive rate of speed in the northbound Express Lanes when it struck, head-on, the cement Jersey wall. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to immediately catch fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the crash reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the I-495 Express Lanes at Exit 49 for I-66. "The Maserati was reported stolen in Prince George's County, Md. The driver was the only occupant."

Virginia State Police Maserati Quattroporte crash in Fairfax County, Va.

The driver's body was taken to the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination, and positive identification, police added.

Anyone with information was asked to call 703-803-0026.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.