Firefighters find deceased man in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters found a deceased man in a Chesterfield home early Sunday morning.

Chesterfield fire crews were called to the home in the 2900 block of Kingsdale Road, between Chester Road and Route 1, at about 12:30 a.m.

"The first firefighters that arrived on scene found a house fully engulfed in flames. They were able to mark the fire under control in a little over an hour," a Chesterfield fire spokesperson said. "While searching the home, firefighters found an adult male deceased inside."

The deceased man's name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.