Outer Banks fire kills multiple people in Kill Devil Hills home

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Three people were killed in a massive Kill Devil Hills house fire, according to the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department. Fire crews responded just before 2:30 a.m., Friday, August 11, to the home along the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail.

In addition to the fire fatalities, fire officials said three other people in the home were hurt.

The fire also damaged a home near the house where the fire started.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, Dare County Fire Marshal, and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

Drivers in the area should avoid NC12, which police say is closed to through traffic due to the fire, according to The Outer Banks Voice.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.