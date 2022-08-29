House fire in western Virginia leaves two dead

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a house fire that killed two people in the western part of the state on Friday.

First responders in Buchanan County were notified about a fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road around 7:30 p.m.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the fire, but only one made it out safely, State Police said.

The remains of two other individuals were recovered once the fire was extinguished. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire remains ongoing. However, State Police said at this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

