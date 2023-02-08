Watch Now
Virginia State Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Dinwiddie County

Posted at 11:50 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 12:03:51-05

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Courthouse and Cox Roads in Dinwiddie County, Virginia State Police said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. and the vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not stay at the scene, according to troopers.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy, examination and positive identification.

The fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

