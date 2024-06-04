Virginia State Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they need the public's help in identifying the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Caroline County early Tuesday morning.

According to state police, at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday Virginia State Police were called to Route 1 just north of Hill Top Lane in Caroline County for reports of a man hit by a car.

Officials say found a man laying on the right side of the road.

Troopers say they are now searching for a white sedan they they believe is connected to the incident.

Detectives report that their initial investigation indicates the victim was walking along the road side when they were struck.

The victim's identity isn't being released until next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information or that witnessed the event are asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8758.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

