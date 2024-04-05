Watch Now
Henrico car crash leaves one man dead

Posted at 10:46 PM, Apr 04, 2024
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A two-car crash in Henrico County has left one man dead, police say.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection near West Broad Street and Sundance Way.

When police arrived at the scene, a man was found dead in one of the cars.

Eastbound traffic on West Broad Street will be closed at Coppermill Trace for several hours while police continue to investigate. Police advise drivers to use Mayland Drive or Hungary Road.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

