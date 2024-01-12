Watch Now
One person dead in fire at Hanover apartment building

Posted at 9:36 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 21:36:44-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after a fire broke out at a 2-story apartment building in Hanover County Thursday evening.

The Hanover County Fire Department responded to the fire just before 8 p.m. and found a fire in one of the ground-floor apartments.

A later search and rescue helped officials locate the victim. The fire was deemed under control at 7:59 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
