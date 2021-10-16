1 dead, 1 injured after report of 'explosion' at Mechanicsville apartment

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said one person has died and another person was hurt in a fire at a Mechanicsville apartment Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Pines Apartments on Garden Park Lane for a "reported explosion with injuries and trapped civilians" at 10:38 a.m., according to officials with Hanover Fire-EMS.

When crews arrived just two minutes later, they found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

As firefighters searched the apartment, they found a victim who was taken to VCU Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries.

That victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

Additionally, a second person, who officials said had non-life threatening injuries and refused transport to the hospital, was treated at the scene, according to firefighters.

Officials said no other apartments were damaged by the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.