Two juveniles killed in Emporia car crash, two others hospitalized

WTVR
Emporia Police Department Generic
Posted at 3:21 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 15:22:00-04

EMPORIA, Va. -- Two juveniles were killed in a car crash in Emporia Thursday morning, police say.

The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Temple Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others, also juveniles, were taken to local hospitals.

The Virginia State Police is currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crash, police ask you to contact the Emporia Police Department or the Virginia State Police.

You can also anonymously submit information through the Emporia Police Department's TIp 411 App or send a text message with the keyword "EmporiaPD" to 847411.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

