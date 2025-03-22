Man killed, another critically injured after shooting at Virginia general store

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have released the name of the man killed in a shooting that left another man critically injured outside a general store Friday night in rural Brunswick County, Virginia.

Capt. Joey Lopresti with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a 911 call about shots fired at the Ebony General Store just after 8:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two men in the side parking lot with "severe injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," Lopresti said.

Deputies said 20-year-old Jakwon Andre Bullock, of Ebony, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old victim, of Brodnax, was medflighted to a hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries," Lopresti said.

Investigators, who processed the scene for evidence, said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the crime that could help with the investigation is urged to call Capt. Joey Lopresti at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

Ebony, which had a population of 150 people according to the 2020 Census, is roughly 90 miles and a 1-hour 35-minute drive from Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

