Virginia State Police investigating two deadly Memorial Day Weekend crashes in Dinwiddie

Posted at 10:03 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 10:03:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are investigating two crashes that resulted in deaths in Dinwiddie County over Memorial Day Weekend.

The first crash happened on Saturday at 10:32 p.m. according to police. VSP officials tell CBS 6 that the crash happened on Dabney Mill Road about a mile east of Route 1.

Officials say that a Ford F150 driven by 77-year-old Carl Vernon Shell of Petersburg was traveling eastbound when it veered off the road to the left and struck a tree.

Shell would die at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The second crash involved two vehicles and happened on Sunday at 1:04 p.m. according to troopers.

They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on Interstate 85 when it was struck by a Hyundai Palisade. ".... causing the Tacoma to spin-out and strike a tree head on," officials wrote in a release.

The driver of the Tacoma Eliberto Elisael Godinez-Guzmen (29), his wife Amelia Micaela Fuentes-Godinez and their child were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All three were wearing their seatbelts.

A second child in the vehicle did die at the scene. Troopers say that child was properly secured in a child seat.

The driver and passenger of the Palisade were also taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were also wearing a seatbelt.

The crashes remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

