Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal August 2 crash in Wise County. The crash occurred on Route 58A at 11 p.m.

A 2003 Chevrolet S10 was traveling east on Route 58A when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a pedestrian.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 36-year-old Krista N. Osborne, was not injured.

The pedestrian, 51-year-old David L. Hupp, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville where he later succumbed to his injuries on August 12.

Osborne was charged with reckless driving. The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

