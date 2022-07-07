27-year-old passenger killed in roll-over crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A single-vehicle crash on Washington Highway left one person dead and another person injured late Wednesday night.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, a 2006 BMW was headed north on Route 1 when it drifted into the southbound lane. The driver maneuvered back into the northbound lanes, ran off the roadway and then flipped over, ultimately landing on the driver side.

Deputies said both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver was transported to MCV Hospital. Deputies said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 27-year-old Sean Austin Serra of Doswell.

The crash is still under investigation.

