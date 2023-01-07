Crews working fatal crash on Route 301 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Crews are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash along Route 301 in Hanover County Saturday morning.

Hanover Fire-EMS Battalion Chief David “DJ” Johnston said crews were called to the wreck on Route 301 between Stumpy and Peaks Roads.

One person was killed in the crash, according to Johnston.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

"There is a substantial fuel leak on scene, being managed by an outside contractor," Johnston wrote.

As a result, Route 301 between Stumpy Road and Hillcrest Road was closed as of 10 a.m., according to deputies.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the wreck.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.