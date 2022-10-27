Watch Now
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Richmond street

Posted at 8:51 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 20:51:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car in Richmond on Wednesday night.

Richmond Police got a call just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday that a pedestrian had been hit in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue while they were crossing the road.

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the truck that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

