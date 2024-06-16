2 killed in crash near Route 5 in Charles City County, sources say

CHARLES COUNTY COUNTY, Va. -- At least two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash near Route 5 in Charles City County Sunday evening.

Sources confirmed to Jon Burkett that the driver as well as a passenger died on the scene after their car went over an embankment on Tomahund Drive near John Tyler Memorial Highway.

Another passenger was medflighted to an area hospital, according to those sources.

It appears there were also several children riding in the car, sources said.

