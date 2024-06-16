Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 killed in crash near Route 5 in Charles City County, sources say

2 killed in crash near Route 5 in Charles City County
Police Lights Night New Generic
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jun 15, 2024

CHARLES COUNTY COUNTY, Va. -- At least two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash near Route 5 in Charles City County Sunday evening.

Sources confirmed to Jon Burkett that the driver as well as a passenger died on the scene after their car went over an embankment on Tomahund Drive near John Tyler Memorial Highway.

Another passenger was medflighted to an area hospital, according to those sources.

It appears there were also several children riding in the car, sources said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone