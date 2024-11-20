Watch Now
Driver dies after crashing into woods off Mechanicsville Turnpike

Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver died following a Wednesday morning crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Neale Street.

"Once on scene, officers located a single vehicle in the wood line just past Chickahominy Bluffs. An adult male driver was transported from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Crash Team Investigators are on scene working to gather information on what caused the crash."

The driver's name has not yet been released. The crash was reported at about 9:28 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

