Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 295

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 2, 2024
Posted at 9:20 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 09:20:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police confirm to CBS 6 that they are now investigating a crash that killed one person on northbound Interstate 295.

Police say that around 7:00 a.m. they were called to Interstate 295's Northbound lanes for a reported two-vehicle crash near mile marker 9.

The crash involved a box truck and a pickup truck. One person has been confirmed to have been killed in the crash.

CBS 6 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

