Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Caroline County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are now investigating a crash that killed one man in Caroline County.

According to state police, on June 22 at 9:46 p.m. they were called to Interstate 95's Northbound lanes approximately three miles south of Mud Tavern Road in Caroline County.

There investigators say at 2011 Ford Edge driver by 35-year-old Demetrius Jarod Steele, of Randallstown, Md, ran off the road to the right and overturned in a field.

Steele was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police add that the victim died from their injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

