Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 21, 2022
Posted at 9:36 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 09:37:58-05

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A fatal crash has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.

"The crash is involving a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "We can confirm one fatality at this time and are working on making next-of-kin notifications and concluding the investigation."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

