Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A fatal crash has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.

"The crash is involving a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "We can confirm one fatality at this time and are working on making next-of-kin notifications and concluding the investigation."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.