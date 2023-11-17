Watch Now
One person killed in crash on I-95 in Virginia

Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 17, 2023
PETERSBURG, Va. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Petersburg, Virginia on Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

"At approximately 2:24 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash, southbound I-95 on Exit 50 towards Route 460," an email from Virginia State Police read. "An SUV struck another vehicle, overcorrected, overturned, ran off the road to the left, and struck trees. Two people in the SUV were transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injury. One person succumbed to injury at the scene."

Police are working to identify the deceased.

The driver of the car that the SUV struck was not seriously hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

