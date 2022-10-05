Watch Now
Teen killed, 2 other people seriously injured in New Kent crash, troopers say

Posted at 1:52 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 14:01:06-04

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- State police are investigating a wreck that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two other people seriously injured in New Kent County Tuesday evening.

Troopers were called to the 4400 block of Courthouse Road just before 7 p.m., according to Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police.

"A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling along Courthouse Rd when it ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected," Geller said. "The Honda then spun around, ran off the right side of the road again, and struck a tree."

A 17-year-old boy, who was passenger in the car, was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in Kew Kent County where he died of his injuries.

The driver and a second passenger were taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said.

Geller said none of the three was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
