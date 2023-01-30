Driver dies after crashing into North Chesterfield yard

Watch Now
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person died in a crash after their car ran off the road and struck several trees in North Chesterfield early Monday morning.

Chesterfield County Police said the crash happened in the 8800 block of Leisure Lane around 12:45 a.m.

The driver was headed south on Huntingcreek Drive in a 2016 Dodge Charger when they ran off the road and into a yard off Leisure Lane before hitting several trees, according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and their identification is being withheld until their next of kin has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

