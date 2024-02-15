One person dead in fatal Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after they were struck by a car on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County, police say.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 10700 block of Hull Street Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found dead in the westbound lane. The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained at the scene of the incident and is cooperating with police.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until family has been notified.

If you have any information on this incident, police ask you to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

