Person killed in Virginia camper fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire happened the corner of Dorset and Cleveland Street, with the call coming injust after 7 a.m.

The department says the fifth wheel camper had two people inside. One was able to escape, but a spokesperson says the other person died.

BREAKING — One person lost their life during a fire that sparked inside an RV in Virginia Beach. Another person was able to escape. Witnesses tell me the survivor wasn’t able to call 911 right away because their phone was inside the camper. @WTKR3 https://t.co/Ep58pAQFOT pic.twitter.com/kN0hvEXXNv — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) December 23, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation, officials said.