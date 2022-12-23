Watch Now
Person killed in Virginia camper fire

Posted at 2:59 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 14:59:21-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire happened the corner of Dorset and Cleveland Street, with the call coming injust after 7 a.m.

The department says the fifth wheel camper had two people inside. One was able to escape, but a spokesperson says the other person died.

This is an ongoing investigation, officials said.

