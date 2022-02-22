Person found dead in Chesterfield County brush fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials are investigating a fatal fire that happened Monday night off of Happy Hill Road.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Captain Joe Harvey said the initial call came in around 5 p.m. for a vehicle fire. When fire officials arrived, they determined it was actually a brush fire that had spread to a vehicle.

A person was found dead in that area, fire officials said. The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner's office to find out the cause of death and identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

