Ashland woman dies after car hits tree in Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 39-year-old Ashland woman died after her car crashed into a tree Sunday night in Mechanicsville.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, a 2008 Mazda sedan was traveling in the 7200 block of Brooking Way near Cold Harbor Road when the car left the roadway and hit a tree head-on.

First responders got to the crash scene around 11 p.m. and transported the driver of the car to VCU Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

The victim was later identified as Cassie Theresa Sampson, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators are still collecting information to figure out what led to the crash.