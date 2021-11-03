60-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on W Broad in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police responded to a crash Tuesday night on W. Broad Street that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old pedestrian.

The crash happened between Innsbrook Road and Westerre Parkway after 8 p.m. That's where an Audi sedan traveling east struck a person walking in the left lane, according to Henrico Police.

The driver of the car immediately stopped, called police and is fully cooperating in the investigation, police said. The driver was not injured.

The pedestrian was identified as Vaughan Prichett of Richmond.

Police said there are no charges in this incident and it remains an active investigation. Speed nor alcohol appears to be a factor.

Police detoured traffic onto Cox Road to Westerre Parkway for nearly three hours while they investigated the incident.

Henrico Police want to remind everyone to take part in safety whether on foot, a bicycle or in a car.

