Man fatally struck on Amtrak train tracks in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train Tuesday morning, according to Henrico Police.

The man was hit on the railroad track crossing at Hungary Road and Purcell Road around 7:30 a.m.

The train, which was traveling from Richmond to Boston, remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators, police said. No one of the train reported any injuries.

An Amtrak spokesperson released the following statement about the incident:

"Today, the Amtrak Northeast Regional train 174 was traveling from Richmond to Boston. At approximately 8 a.m., an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train. There have been no reported injuries to passengers or crew onboard. Service has been temporarily halted. Trains traveling through the area will experience delays. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. I'll provide updates as new information becomes available."





Police are working to identify the man killed.

The crash remains under investigation, but traffic is not affected as the train has cleared the tracks.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.