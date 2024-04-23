Fat Kid Sandwiches stepping in for Sub Central in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s a changing of the guard in the works at a downtown sub shop.

Fat Kid Sandwiches is preparing to take over longtime lunch spot Sub Central at 1110 E. Main St. in the central business district.

Led by couple Jon Martin and Liz Clifford, Fat Kid Sandwiches was one of the Hatch Local food hall’s original tenants, serving cheesesteaks, subs and sandwiches. When the food hall announced its closure earlier this year, Martin and Clifford got busy looking for Fat Kid’s next home.

“Finding a place in the neighborhood that we wanted – the center of the downtown area – that had a hood, a walk-in and was available was a challenge,” Clifford said.

