Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Fat Kid Sandwiches stepping in for Sub Central in downtown Richmond

sub-central-fat-kid-sandwiches1-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
sub-central-fat-kid-sandwiches1-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 06:46:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s a changing of the guard in the works at a downtown sub shop.

Fat Kid Sandwiches is preparing to take over longtime lunch spot Sub Central at 1110 E. Main St. in the central business district.

Led by couple Jon Martin and Liz Clifford, Fat Kid Sandwiches was one of the Hatch Local food hall’s original tenants, serving cheesesteaks, subs and sandwiches. When the food hall announced its closure earlier this year, Martin and Clifford got busy looking for Fat Kid’s next home.

“Finding a place in the neighborhood that we wanted – the center of the downtown area – that had a hood, a walk-in and was available was a challenge,” Clifford said.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone