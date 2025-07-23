'Chill as ever' fat cat Patches celebrates 'significant' weight loss milestone

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Patches, the once 40-pound cat Kay Ford adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control more than two years ago, has reached his first weight loss goal of just under 20 pounds.

Ford wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning that she was a "big ball of emotions" after the white and gray cat finally weighed in at 19.98 pounds.

"Patches is as chill as ever," she wrote, referencing the photo of the 8-year-old Mechanicsville feline lying atop the scale. " I could not have pictured him in a better pose than this for such a significant moment. Confident, secure, totally at ease."

She credited Patches' strict diet and veterinary care, since he was adopted in late April 2023, in helping him lose more than half his body weight.

Ford said she is proud of his progress and grateful for all the support. But she is also looking to Patches' next weight loss goal: 16 pounds.

More than 50,000 people follow Patches' weight loss journey through the Patches Journey Facebook page.

"We are overwhelmed by the number of people who share with us both publicly on the page and privately how much light following Patches’ Journey page brings to you. Patches' Journey continues," Ford wrote.

The Mechanicsville feline previously spent a laborious 12 weeks weighing in at 23 pounds.

"I don’t know whether to laugh or cry or run around the neighborhood screaming 22.85!" Ford wrote on Facebook in late October.

Ford said she has noticed a major difference in Patches.

"I am not making this up when I say there has been a shift in this boy," she said. "He is much more active. He is upstairs, downstairs, up on ledges and as you’ll see with our midday post, he’s no longer relegated to the floor due to his size. He is liberated!"

While Ford acknowledged she does not have any idea how long it will take, she said she "can see the numbers 20 clearly on the horizon" for the 6-year-old white and gray Domestic Shorthair.

Ford adopted a 25-pound cat named Remy from an animal shelter in Ohio in mid-September. The cat is also on the same weight loss journey as Patches.

Ford also has another cat, Wellesley, which has similar coloring to Patches and Remy. She also has a 6-pound dog named Bella.



