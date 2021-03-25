Farmville Police detective organizes honorable burial for unclaimed Vietnam veteran

FARMVILLE, Va. -- On Thursday, a Vietnam veteran who was unclaimed by any family will be honorably laid to rest at the Virginia's Veteran Cemetery in Amelia County, thanks to a Farmville Police detective.

Farmville Police found the body of Robert Garrad, Jr. back in January.

When no family members came forward to claim remains, the Prince Edward County Sheriff's office paid to have his body cremated, as per their code.

Farmville Police Detective Sammy Entrekin asked Farmville Police Chief, Andy Ellington, if he could contact the funeral home and the cemetery, to give the Vietnam vet a proper burial.

Entrekin said veterans run in his family, so it was something he felt he had to do.

"My father is a Vietnam veteran. I'm a veteran, my wife is a veteran. And we understand that, you know, no man left behind is an important value to have," Entrekin said. "And I just can't imagine not seeking that for him as far as the honor that our country owes him."

"I just hope that people realize that that there is there are a lot of wonderful professional law enforcement officers out here that and we do care. Again, I commend him for his actions," Ellington added.

Garrad's body will be escorted by Patriot Guard riders, the Farmville Police Department, Prince Edward Sheriff's Office and various veteran groups.

The service will be held at Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Amelia County at 11 a.m. There will be a graveside service only.

