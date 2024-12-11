Watch Now
Remembering Richmond activist Farid Alan Schintzius

RICHMOND, Va. — Farid Alan Schintzius didn’t just fight the good fight, he won the good fight over and over and over.

The 76-year-old Richmond activist, carpenter and entrepreneur died shortly after midnight on Dec. 5, leaving a legacy of good karma, persistent resistance and what he playfully called “Kabuki theater for change.” Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

