RICHMOND, Va. -- After more than half a century in business, Fan Frame & Fine Art, Inc., is closing its doors next month. The framing shop, which has operated at 214 North Robinson St. since 1973, will cease operations in March because shop owner Jo Cudlip is ready to retire. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

