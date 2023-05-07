'You took somebody very valuable,' mom says 1 year after Richmond woman's murder

RICHMOND, Va. – More than a year after Demetrise Simmons was shot inside her Fairfield Court apartment, her family is pushing for justice in the case.

Simmons, who was known as Dee, was found wounded and her friend, Jermorlo Butler, was found dead at her Rosetta Street apartment.

Detectives previously said she was shot during a birthday party that was happening close by.

"This incident occurred on May 5, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m. So we have established it took place approximately 10 hours before the Richmond Police Department was called to the scene," Richmond Police Det. Jeff Crewell previously said. "We feel it's important to tell this information at this point because witnesses who may have heard or saw things on May 5 at about 4 o'clock, may not have called that information in because they did not know if it was relevant."

Simmons’ family believes somebody heard it and saw the killer leaving the area. But a year later, there are still no suspects and no arrests in the case.

"I do need that individual to know that they stole something very valuable from us. You took somebody very valuable from us,” Tanya Williams, Simmons’ mother, said. “She means everything to us and not one of us in the entire family will give up, praying that that individual is found and that justice is served."

Police strongly believe someone in Richmond's Fairfield Court community has information that would help the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.