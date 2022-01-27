Family of missing 16-year-old Powhatan girl offering reward for information

POWHATAN, Va. -- The family of Joni Bradley, a missing 16-year-old Powhatan girl, is now offering a reward for anyone who has information about her whereabouts.

Bradley has been missing for nearly 80 days.

She was last seen leaving the village building area in Powhatan on November 9. Her mother Kelli said that her daughter has run away before but never for this long.

Joni's family has fought to get the 16-year-old mental health treatment for years.

Kelli said the family is offering $1,700 to anyone who has information that could lead police to find her. She said she is grateful for all of the support her family has received during this time.

Joni's family has made a GoFundMe to help raise more money for the reward.

Anyone with information about Joni's whereabouts is asked to call the Powhatan Sheriff's Office at (804) 598-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

