Virginia family gets new HVAC unit from Blazer and Habitat for Humanity: 'It's a blessing'

WEST POINT, Va. -- A West Point family feels more prepared for winter after a generous donation from Blazer Heating, Air, and Plumbing and help from Habitat for Humanity.

"I told my daughter this morning it's going to rain, I wonder if they're really coming or not,” homeowner Wanda said on Wednesday. “I looked at my phone and the guy said, 'I'm on my way.' This just shows you how dedicated everybody is in helping everybody."

Bobby Broyles with Mechanicsville-based Blazer Heating, Air, and Plumbingsaid this is their 8th repair working with the Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity where they have installed a new HVAC unit.

“Estimated costs for a job like this these days can run anywhere from $10,000 to $12,000," Broyles said.

Morgan Dean, the executive director of the Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity, said critical repairs like this one allow people to stay in their own homes.

"It feels impactful in a greater way than just putting an HVAC unit in one house today," Dean said.

Broyles said working with Habitat for Humanity is a way for the company to give back.

“I know it's the season of giving," Broyles said. "But for us, we give 12 months out of the year.”

The homeowner said having the new system installed was “a total relief.”

“It is just a blessing from God,” Wanda said. “God is so good to just send these people to just help me. And it's been wonderful."

The HVAC unit donation allowed Habitat for Humanity to build a new side deck with stairs and rails for Wanda.

