Surveillance images show gunman robbing Chesterfield Family Dollar

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said no one was injured when a gunman held up a Family Dollar store in Chesterfield Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 6501 Iron Bridge Place just before 9 a.m. after a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from a clerk, according to Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect was least seen running toward the back of the store, Sumner said.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a mask, baseball cap and dark-colored clothing, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.