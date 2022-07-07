CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The family of a teenager who fell victim to a shooting at a party said they are heartbroken over their loss.

Family members and friends gathered at the young victim's house on Wednesday night to pray and support each other during this tough time.

On Saturday night, Chesterfield Police said they responded to a shooting at a quinceañera at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.

Police found a teenage boy shot in the bathroom. He died at the scene.

"Our family, we stick together and help each other out. We all gather and hug each other even if it hurts more," Keyla Pelaez, a cousin of the victim, said.

CBS6 was invited to speak with a few of the victim's cousins who are still in disbelief that their 16-year-old cousin is gone.

Police have not identified the victim and the family did not want to either but they shared their memories about the family member they lost.

They say he loved gaming, computers and anime.

"He liked Pikachu, he liked Pokemon, he liked Mario Kart," Keyla said.

His bedroom sits just as he left it the last time he left home.

"He would just like to fill his room with a lot of memories of his childhood," Keyla said.

Fifteen-year-old Jake Cordova said he's broken over what happened to his cousin.

"I had walked in and I seen him laying on the floor, that's what broke me the most," Jake said.

Detectives obtained petitions for second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for two male suspects who are 17 and 15 years old. Family members say that they're hoping for more arrests.

"The family believes every person in that bathroom should be charged with murder because they knew all about it," Cary Ridenhour, another cousin, said.

Ridenhour said she just wants justice for her loved one.

In addition to friends and extended family, the victim also leaves behind grieving parents and two younger siblings.

"I miss him, we miss him too," Cary said.

According to police, the victim appeared to be the intended target of the shooting. No motive or further details have been released at this time.

Police said that the two suspects slipped inside the venue several hours after the party began and that hired security were no longer at the front door.